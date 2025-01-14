00 days
South Korea, Thailand
Seoul's defence contract hopes hampered by internal battles in Bangkok

Phumtham Wechayachai, Thailand's defence minister and deputy prime minister.
Phumtham Wechayachai, Thailand's defence minister and deputy prime minister. © Varuth Hirunyatheb/Bangkok Post Photo/AFP
To compete with the Swedish Gripen and the American F-16, Seoul is relying on Thai government heavyweight Phumtham Wechayachai to help sell its FA-50 fighter aircraft to Thailand. The minister has run into opposition, however, from Royal Thai Air Force top brass. [...]
