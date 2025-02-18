00 days
Ukraine
Ark Robotics plays key coordination role in Donbas drone war

Ukrainian start-up Ark Robotics is quietly deploying its latest drone data fusion software among Ukraine's special forces. That software is vital for the coordination of battlefield drone missions. [...]
Reading time 2 minutes Grégory Priolon

Surveillance & Interception

