France
French drone firm Parrot faces accusations of industrial espionage in Ukraine

A Parrot company document in Ukrainian and English.
A Parrot company document in Ukrainian and English. © Intelligence Online
Parrot in Ukraine, part 2: The French drone manufacturer's former consultant in Ukraine, Nicolas Yahmi, claims on the basis of internal company documents that Parrot's latest drone model, the Anafi MK3, is the fruit of technologies developed in Ukraine. The company disputes this. [...]
Reading time 4 minutes Grégory Priolon

