Robert Sharp, the latest serial GEOINT consultant

Former National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency director, Robert Sharp. © US Navy
The fledgling GEOINT company Albedo has called on the skills and networks of former NGA boss Robert Sharp to elbow into the hugely competitive US market. Through his newly formed consultancy, Sharp is already working for more and more developers in the sector. [...] (360 words)
Published on 25/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Surveillance & Interception

