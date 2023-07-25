Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
FRANCE

French Interior Ministry picks Suadeo's big data solution for Paris 2024

Suadeo has been selected over Palantir and a joint venture between Atos and Thales to provide its data analytics tools for use during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the 2023 Rugby World Cup. The French Ministry of Interior is having to deal with shorter deadlines and tighter budgets. [...]
Published on 25/07/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 04/08/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 04/08/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  French Interior Ministry picks Suadeo's big data solution for Paris 2024 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!