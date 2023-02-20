Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
ISRAEL

'Team Jorge' revelations turn spotlight on avatar market's technological and legal difficulties

The series of investigations published about the cyber influence industry last week by journalists' collective Forbidden Stories put the emphasis on the industry's use of avatars to achieve its ends. Even before this, however, the industry was struggling with a growing number of technical and legal challenges. The same is true for the OSINT sector, which uses the same techniques. [...] (515 words)
Issue dated 20/02/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

Surveillance & Interception

Further reading

