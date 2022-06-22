Dataflow Security and Rayzone poach key staff from troubled NSO
Between them, Italy's Dataflow Security and Israel's Rayzone Group have signed up a couple of specialists from the troubled Israeli cyber intelligence firm NSO Group. [...]
US electronic warfare giant L3Harris is, according to our sources, the leading candidate to buy the former Israeli leader in tactical interception, NSO. The latter has been badly hit by American blacklisting and had been forced to restructure. [...]