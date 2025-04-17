Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight | United States
The curious case of Control Risks' edited reports on former NSO shareholder's acquisitions

Businessman Mikhael Mirilashvili in Herzliya (Israel) in 2019.
Businessman Mikhael Mirilashvili in Herzliya (Israel) in 2019. © Jonas Opperskalski/LAIF-REA
Law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges faces accusations that it helped to conceal Mikhael Mirilashvili's ownership in Romanian gambling company MaxBet, acquired in 2021 by Novalpina, a former shareholder in NSO Group. [...]
Reading time 2 minutes Matt Bernardini

Corporate Intelligence

