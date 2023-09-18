Ukraine's August raids in Crimea used British equipment and expertise
The audacious raids carried out by Ukraine's GUR military intelligence service in Crimea used technologies provided by Britain's Royal Navy.
Ukrainian company Infozahyst revealed the secrets of Russian military communications technology to electronic warfare specialists attending the annual meeting of the Association of Old Crows. This is part of a wide-ranging plan for the exchange of intelligence on captured equipment between Ukraine and its NATO partners.