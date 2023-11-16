Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight | UAE
CPX to merge with Injazat in latest UAE cyber transformation

Emirati e-business CPX is to merge with Injazat to become InjazatX.
Emirati e-business CPX is to merge with Injazat to become InjazatX. © DADO RUVIC/Reuters
Abu Dhabi cyber intelligence firm CPX is about to be absorbed by a new entity. It had never quite found its way in the UAE cyber landscape after being launched as the country's flagship cyber outfit last year. [...]
Published on 16.11.2023 at 05:00 GMT

