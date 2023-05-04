Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spotlight
BAHRAIN INDIA

Cyber firm TerraEagle boosted by Prince Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa's MMA connections

Bahraini Prince Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa.
Bahraini Prince Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa. © Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters
The recently created Indian cybersecurity company TerraEagle has chosen to make its base in Bahrain, where it has a place in Prince Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa's circle. Its top managers are benefiting from contacts in the mixed martial arts (MMA), of which the young prince is a fan. [...] (506 words)
Published on 04/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Cyber firm TerraEagle boosted by Prince Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa's MMA connections 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!