After notching up a series of cyber contracts and acquisitions in recent years, consulting giant Accenture has been awarded a contract to supply the 6th (United Kingdom) Division at a time when Britain is looking to beef up its influence and counter-influence capacities. [...]
The UK's ministry of defence has shown its support in Geollect, a start-up incubated by the GCHQ, with an increasing number of contracts. The latest is a highly-strategic mission to provide a pysops platform for the Royal Navy, recently caught in information warfare in the Black Sea. [...]