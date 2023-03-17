Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES

33rd Cyber Operations Squadron pushes through with STS as cyber defence and network supplier

The 33rd Cyber Operations Squadron has imposed its choice of native American-owned STS Systems Support as its cyber defence and network supplier, ending a battle that has held up implementation of the contract and undermined the squadron's capacity to protect US Air Force networks for months. [...] (255 words)
Issue dated 17/03/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

