Amman entrusts its bug bounty programme to France's Yogosha
French computer vulnerabilities firm Yogosha has landed its second contract in the Middle East, with Jordan, following a similar deal with Abu Dhabi. [...]
Read this article here:
Despite the tightening of checks on exports of dual-use goods, French firms that specialise in finding vulnerabilities in computer-system security are still free to export their services - even though their findings risk being misused by clients. [...]
Dubai-based cyber systems distribution group Spire Solutions, which has teamed up with Saudi Arabia's leading cyber training body, the SAFCSP, brings with it its own army of experts. This will enable Riyadh to reduce its dependence on US instructors, and boost Haboob, the company running its cyber offensive activities. [...]
The French bug bounty start-up has plans to expand in the Middle East using local distributors to try to win market share. It has already teamed up with AmiViz, which however may be affected by the financial difficulties of Spectrami, the firm that launched it. [...]