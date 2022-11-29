Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE

Under Philippe Chose's lead, more staff set to switch from DGSE to DGSI

The increase in pay for DGSI cyber staff is luring the cream of the DGSE's technical department. Building the domestic intelligence service's interception capacities is the end goal. [...] (257 words)
Issue dated 29/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Surveillance & Interception

