Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
FRANCE

DRSD positions itself as French defence big data technology hub

France's defence security and intelligence service has developed a number of data tools that it is touting to other branches of the intelligence community. [...] (305 words)
Issue dated 31/10/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading
France's national intelligence and counter-terrorism coordinator (CNRLT), Laurent Nunez. © Philippe de Poulpiquet/Photo PQR/Le Parisien/MaxPPP
Spotlight
FRANCE 10/01/2022

French presidency's intelligence coordinator given authority over ministries 

France's national intelligence and counter-terrorism coordinator, who has long had a marginal role, has been given a position of new authority in the intelligence community. The holder of the post, former junior interior minister Laurent Nunez, recently won a ruling from prime minister Jean Castex which gives him authority over ministries previously used to acting independently on intelligence questions. [...]

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  DRSD positions itself as French defence big data technology hub 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!