Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
FRANCE

Pascal Chauve poised to head French DGSI's technical department

In the latest cyber upheaval in the French intelligence community's technical world, Pascal Chauve, the head of the administrative interceptions service, is set to take the helm of the DGSI's technical department. [...] (257 words)
Issue dated 28/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Pascal Chauve poised to head French DGSI's technical department 
This article can also be read here:   Government Intelligence

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!