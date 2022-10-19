Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Finland's Bittium behind Edge's new Katim secure phone

Know-how from Finland is still very much a part of the new Katim X-2 secure telephone system, now distributed by Edge Group, thanks to cooperation with the Nordic country's Bittium. [...] (150 words)
Issue dated 19/10/2022

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Finland's Bittium behind Edge's new Katim secure phone 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!