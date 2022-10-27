Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UNITED STATES ITALY

Dataflow Security sets up new forensics company in New York

Vulnerabilities reseller Dataflow Security has set up a company called Dataflow Forensics in New York. The new company will be able to draw on the US contacts of Dataflow founder Ofer Cohen, who is close to MAG Logistics boss Stephen Arbib. [...] (190 words)
Issue dated 27/10/2022

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Dataflow Security sets up new forensics company in New York 
This article can also be read here:   Corporate Intelligence

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!