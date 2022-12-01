Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
CYPRUS

Former Cycura technology director Joel Eriksson launches zero-day firm ClevCode

Swedish cyber specialist Joel Eriksson, the former technology chief at Canadian offensive cybersecurity firm Cycura, is looking to make his mark in the zero-day exploit world from Cyprus. [...] (116 words)
Issue dated 01/12/2022

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Former Cycura technology director Joel Eriksson launches zero-day firm ClevCode 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!