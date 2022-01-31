Your account has been succesfully created.
EUROPE ITALY

Dataflow Security moves into the big league

Italian-based newcomer Dataflow Security is ramping up its credentials ahead of its participation at the next ISS fair, the place to be for providers of cyberoffensive tools. The firm has recently poached highly experienced zero-day vulnerability researchers from intelligence agencies. [...] (198 words)
Issue dated 31/01/2022
Surveillance & Interception

