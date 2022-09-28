Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
FRANCE

After Deveryware, Chapsvision targets deal with Ockham

France's ChapsVision is continuing its shopping spree in its domestic big data marketplace. Olivier Dellenbach's group has entered talks with the telephone metadata analysis company Ockham alongside negotiations to acquire Deveryware. [...] (169 words)
Issue dated 28/09/2022

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  After Deveryware, Chapsvision targets deal with Ockham 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!