FRANCE

Chapsvision takes up strong position in interceptions thanks to Elektron takeover

Chapsvision, which is determined to take up a dominant position among French cyber intelligence industry, has taken control of French interceptions specialist Elektron from the waning Nexa Technologies group. [...] (536 words)
Issue dated 24/01/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
Surveillance & Interception

Further reading

