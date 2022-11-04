Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
ITALY

Carabinieri to take delivery of an OSINT platform from DeepCyber

An Italian Carabinieri unit combating organised crime has tasked DeepCyber with developing a complete open source intelligence system for it. In so doing, the unit is following the example of counterparts in other European countries, which are also looking to develop their own dedicated systems. [...] (249 words)
Issue dated 04/11/2022

Surveillance & Interception

