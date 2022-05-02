RCS Lab leads new owner Cy4gate's European growth goals
Now a part of the Italian cyber intelligence specialist Cy4gate, RCS Lab will be leading the group's expansion across Europe with a focus on government interceptions contracts. [...]
Despite its own technical deficiencies, Cy4gate is determined to take over RCS Labs as a means of establishing itself on the legal interceptions market, just as the Italian government is trying to rationalise its interception activities. [...]
Italian company IPS is looking to strengthen its position in the surveillance of IP networks just as the Italian market looks to be set to consolidate, with RCS a potential takeover target for Cy4Gate. [...]