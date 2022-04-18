Your account has been succesfully created.
EUROPE

Norwegian sovereign wealth fund targets cyber-intelligence

Norway's Government Pension Fund Global's modest investments are gradually being consolidated in the areas of cyber and data processing. These new opportunities are all the more timely as the fund is being pushed to divest its Russian assets. [...] (273 words)
Issue dated 18/04/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Norwegian sovereign wealth fund targets cyber-intelligence 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!