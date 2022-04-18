RCS Lab leads new owner Cy4gate's European growth goals
Now a part of the Italian cyber intelligence specialist Cy4gate, RCS Lab will be leading the group's expansion across Europe with a focus on government interceptions contracts. [...]
The Italian lawful interceptions specialist announced it has purchased shares in the start-up Asigint at a time when several European firms, such as Cy4gate and Chapvision, are using well-funded acquisitions to flex their muscles in the sector. [...]