Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED KINGDOM

Elbit targets Watchkeeper drones at Gulf market

Although it is not among the other British defence firms scheduled to take part in the World Defense Show in Riyadh from 6 to 9 March, Watchkeeper drone producer U-TacS is increasingly prospecting in the Gulf, especially in Saudi Arabia. [...] (290 words)
Issue dated 18/02/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Elbit targets Watchkeeper drones at Gulf market 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!