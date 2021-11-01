Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES ISRAEL

Successor to Mohamed bin Zayed's cyberattack outfit DarkMatter teams with ex-Mossad chief's startup

Beacon Red, the hybrid warfare subsidiary of the Emirati defence company EDGE Group, recently announced a partnership with ex-Mossad chief Tamir Pardo's XM Cyber. The two will work on vulnerability management. [...] (291 words)
Issue dated 01/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes



Surveillance & Interception
