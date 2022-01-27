Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight
AZERBAIJAN ISRAEL TURKEY

Israeli and Turkish cyber experts make beeline for Baku

Increasingly exposed to Russian cyber activity, Azerbaijan is looking to beef up its cyberdefences, with Israel and Turkey's help. [...] (256 words)
Issue dated 27/01/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
EUROPE TURKEY 20/01/2021

Recently-founded corporate intelligence firm IDESUS and its backer IKAR hire ex-Hacking Team chairman Paolo Lezzi to help them make mark in cyber 

Corporate intelligence firm IDESUS, which already had heavyweight support from the likes of Yuri Koshkin, can now call on the expertise of Paolo Lezzi, chairman of Italy's cyber-intelligence firm Memento Labs, previously Hacking Team. [...]

Paolo Lezzi, founder and leader of the Italian cybersecurity group InTheCyber.
Paolo Lezzi, founder and leader of the Italian cybersecurity group InTheCyber. © Inno3/YouTube

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Israeli and Turkish cyber experts make beeline for Baku 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!