EUROPE

EU Parliament seeks to tighten control over European zero day vulnerability market

The parliament's PEGA committee, which was set up after the Pegasus affair, has been looking at the market for previously unknown - "zero day" - software vulnerabilities. It has called for a ban on selling them except when they are to be used to strengthen security in the system in which they were found. [...] (420 words)
Published on 28/06/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

