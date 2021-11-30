Read this article here:
French signals intelligence satellite operator Unseenlabs is looking to bring in new consultants to help establish itself in the United States. Among them is Keith Masback, former head of the Open Sources Group at the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency. [...]
Drawing on chairman Olivier Piepsz's extensive business network, the French geospatial intelligence start-up Prométhée has locked in a string of partnerships with players in the French space sector and is now attracting prospective clients in the Gulf and Africa. [...]
British aerospace OEM Horizon has secured a financing round to develop its airborne signals intelligence (SIGINT) systems that it hopes will propel it onto the US market. Meanwhile, its French radio frequency signals competitor, Unseenlabs, has partnered with US firm Orbcomm. [...]