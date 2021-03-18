This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 6)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
Defence innovation agency's Sauron project irks French mini-drone players
The French defence innovation agency's Sauron project, intended to help the ministry of armed forces catch up in the field of drones, is the perfect illustration of the nagging problem of how to finance these technologies. [...]
Plex's cyber-offensive branch Cryptic Vector becomes fully-fledged subsidiary
While the new US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reaffirmed the importance of cyber offensive tools at his confirmation hearing, Plex has turned its dedicated branch Cryptic Vector, which employs a number of former Xetron staff, into a separate subsidiary. [...]