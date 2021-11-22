Your account has been succesfully created.
GERMANY

Canada's EXFO adapts German police's IMSI catcher to 5G

The Hamburg police force has selected the Quebecois IMSI-catcher, a supplier to several European agencies, to adapt its systems to 5G. The contract looks set to be one of many as the new standard is rolled out. [...] (313 words)
Issue dated 22/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  Canada's EXFO adapts German police's IMSI catcher to 5G 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!