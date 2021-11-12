Your account has been succesfully created.
IMSI-catcher maker Octasic takes root in Europe from Cyprus

After opening shop in Canada to develop chips for telephone operators' base stations, the firm has gradually taken over the IMSI-catcher market and now exports its tools to Europe via Cyprus. [...] (233 words)
Issue dated 12/11/2021

Surveillance & Interception
