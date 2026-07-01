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France
Former DGSE boss preps new French ambassadors

Freshly-appointed ambassadors, who will shortly be stepping into their new role for the first time, were invited to the French foreign ministry on 29 June to hear a speech by a distinguished former diplomat.

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Leonid Volkov, political director of the anti-corruption foundation set up by the late Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

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Headlines

Australian Strategic Policy Institute Director Justin Bassi.
Spotlight | Australia Canberra's internal debate over AUKUS laid bare at ASPI Defence Conference China Beijing starts recomposing Central Military Commission
Chinese President Xi Jinping at the concert held on 29 June in Beijing to mark the 105th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party.
United States Thanks to Trump, CIA boss Ratcliffe expands hold on US intelligence
CIA Director John Ratcliffe during a press conference at the White House, on 6 April 2026.
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette | Taiwan, United Kingdom, United States Alvarez & Marsal build sports practice, Turkish-UK embassy hires lobbyist, Taiwan aims for US Congress Ukraine Ukraine's SBU investigates claims that pro-Russian oligarchs funded Navalny's NGO
Leonid Volkov, political director of the anti-corruption foundation set up by the late Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

Related topics to this article

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