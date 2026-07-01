Freshly-appointed ambassadors, who will shortly be stepping into their new role for the first time, were invited to the French foreign ministry on 29 June to hear a speech by a distinguished former diplomat.
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France
Confirmed: former DGSE director joins ADIT to head Défense Conseil International advisory board
Diplomat Bernard Emié, who directed the DGSE from 2017 to 2023, will chair the advisory board of Défense Conseil International, the French armed forces' operator for exporting military knowledge and training. Since DCI is now part of the ADIT group, Emié will join numerous high-ranking civil servants who have moved into consulting.
France
Unable to get a new job from the Élysée Palace, ex-DGSE head Émié moves into consulting
Seven months after leaving his post at France's external intelligence agency, the DGSE, Bernard Émié has set up a consulting company. The new post he had been hoping for from the Élysée Palace did not materialise.
Spotlight | France, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom
Behind the London-Heathrow deal, Ardian's strategy for acquiring new strategic infrastructure
Already boasting a 15% share in London Heathrow airport, the French private investment group is keen for more strategic infrastructure assets and has a team of experts in the sector working behind the scenes to make that happen.