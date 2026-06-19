The atmosphere was tense enough, ahead of planned peace talks this Friday 19 June at Switzerland's Bürgenstock Resort. The short-notice cancellation of the summit, reportedly just as diplomatic teams were readying to depart, underlines how much is still to do. That is particularly the case for one very discreet Qatari diplomat, Ali Abdulla H.R. Al-Thawadi
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After Gaza, Qatari 'dealmaker' Ali Al-Thawadi eyes second win with Iran file
Qatari strategic affairs adviser Ali Al-Thawadi was due to be front and centre this Friday at the signing ceremony for the US-Iran peace deal in Switzerland. The overnight cancellation of those talks poses a challenge to the securocrat, who has played a key role both on Iran mediation and for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
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