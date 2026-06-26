The authorities in Yemen's Marib province are planning to build an international airport in Wadi Abidah, close to the governorate’s main military base. © Google Maps

The Yemeni authorities are building a new international airport a few kilometres from the Houthi frontlines. Several French equipment manufacturers are involved in the construction of the new facility due to open in 2027.

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