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Yemen
Western firms taking part in construction of strategic airport in Marib

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The authorities in Yemen's Marib province are planning to build an international airport in Wadi Abidah, close to the governorate’s main military base.
The authorities in Yemen's Marib province are planning to build an international airport in Wadi Abidah, close to the governorate’s main military base. © Google Maps

The Yemeni authorities are building a new international airport a few kilometres from the Houthi frontlines. Several French equipment manufacturers are involved in the construction of the new facility due to open in 2027.

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