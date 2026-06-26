The Yemeni authorities are building a new international airport a few kilometres from the Houthi frontlines. Several French equipment manufacturers are involved in the construction of the new facility due to open in 2027.
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Yemen
UAE's abandoned stockpile of weapons finds new users across Yemen
The Emirati armed forces left a large quantity of weapons behind after their hasty retreat from the country. Intelligence services have attempted to track them down, only to find that some of these arms have fallen in the hands of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.
Spotlight | Yemen
Yemeni government forces in Marib caught between Houthis and UAE proxies
Concern is growing over the situation at Yemen's strategic crossroads of Marib after the Southern Transitional Council's lightning offensive in Hadramaut in early December. The internationally recognised government's authorities now find themselves surrounded by separatists and Houthis.