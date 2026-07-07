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France, Taiwan
French-Taiwanese business links in drone sector take off

Reading time 2 min
The “Spearhead” drone model, designed by French manufacturer I-SEE, displayed at the European Drone Show on 1 October, 2025, in Bordeaux.
The “Spearhead” drone model, designed by French manufacturer I-SEE, displayed at the European Drone Show on 1 October, 2025, in Bordeaux. © Christophe Archambault/AFP

Taiwanese defence groups are increasingly looking to French drone manufacturers. One such group, I-SEE, which had kept a low profile, is pushing ahead with its cooperation projects on the island.

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China, Europe, Taiwan, United States
Beijing toughens stance on Taiwan and Hong Kong's non-US foreign supporters

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has capitalised on Washington's ambiguous stance on Taiwan to implement a discreet strategic overhaul. Lawmakers, journalists, and media outlets from Japan and other non-US Western democracies that express solidarity with either Taiwan or the Lai Ching-te administration are being monitored and may be barred from entering China.

LogoSubscribers only Operations, Back-Door Diplomacy 23.06.2026
Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te in Taipei, Taiwan, on 9 September 2025.

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Headlines

Members of the Foreign Affairs Committee, chaired by Emily Thornberry, have published a bipartisan report calling for the creation of a large, interdepartmental National Counter Disinformation Centre.
Spotlight | United Kingdom Measures to combat disinformation in UK hinging on new PM France, Vietnam At Eurosatory defence fair, Vietnamese delegation snubs French firms but browses Israeli offers
A Vietnamese armed forces' delegation at the French defence ministry's stand at the Eurosatory defence and security trade fair in Villepinte, on 15 June 2026.
Pakistan Asim Munir's army at heart of country's artificial privatisation
A PIA Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft.
France Missile maker MBDA fires couple over husband's overseas trips and resulting 'vulnerabilities'
MBDA stand at Berlin ExpoCenter Airport during the ILA Berlin air show, 11 June 2026.

Related topics to this article

20% OFF your subscription

Special offer: Only 3d and 10h to take advantage of it

Consult our offers

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 10/07/2026

Headlines

Members of the Foreign Affairs Committee, chaired by Emily Thornberry, have published a bipartisan report calling for the creation of a large, interdepartmental National Counter Disinformation Centre.
Spotlight | United Kingdom Measures to combat disinformation in UK hinging on new PM France, Vietnam At Eurosatory defence fair, Vietnamese delegation snubs French firms but browses Israeli offers
A Vietnamese armed forces' delegation at the French defence ministry's stand at the Eurosatory defence and security trade fair in Villepinte, on 15 June 2026.
Pakistan Asim Munir's army at heart of country's artificial privatisation
A PIA Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft.
France Missile maker MBDA fires couple over husband's overseas trips and resulting 'vulnerabilities'
MBDA stand at Berlin ExpoCenter Airport during the ILA Berlin air show, 11 June 2026.

Related topics to this article

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