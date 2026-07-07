Taiwanese defence groups are increasingly looking to French drone manufacturers. One such group, I-SEE, which had kept a low profile, is pushing ahead with its cooperation projects on the island.
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China, Europe, Taiwan, United States
Beijing toughens stance on Taiwan and Hong Kong's non-US foreign supporters
Chinese leader Xi Jinping has capitalised on Washington's ambiguous stance on Taiwan to implement a discreet strategic overhaul. Lawmakers, journalists, and media outlets from Japan and other non-US Western democracies that express solidarity with either Taiwan or the Lai Ching-te administration are being monitored and may be barred from entering China.
Spotlight | China, Taiwan, United States
In Taipei's race to Washington, pro-Beijing opposition edging out President Lai
The Kuomintang leader, who has just returned from a trip to China, has bypassed Taiwanese diplomatic channels to finalise plans for a June visit to the United States. Meanwhile, President William Lai has met with refusals and silence from the White House in response to his own request for a US trip.
France, Taiwan
French foreign ministry's Asia director in secret Taipei visit
Despite not having official diplomatic relations, Taipei and Paris have been fostering a "strategic dialogue" through a series of visits, most recently with a trip to Taipei by the top French diplomat for the Asia-Pacific region.
China, Taiwan
Taiwan's defence budget hangs in balance as tense closed-door meeting looms
After months of bitter wrangling, the island's two main political parties are set to gather in secret on 20 April in an attempt to reach a compromise on a defence budget deemed crucial and demanded by Washington ahead of Donald Trump's visit to China.
France, Taiwan
Taiwan's Rafales: a complicated marriage
Despite Dassault Aviation's CEO recently insisting that 'Taiwan wants the Rafale', he is facing headwinds. Taipei's Mirage 2000s are on their last legs, Paris refuses to modernise them and, above all, Taiwan has already turned to American F-16 Venoms.