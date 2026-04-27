ThetaRay, a software company specialising in financial fraud investigations, is going on the offensive in France, where it is ramping up its efforts to engage with CAC 40 companies.
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Israel, United States
Disgruntled broker exposes secret Israeli-US intelligence contracts
A businessman who specialises in facilitating contacts between the Israeli defence ministry and US intelligence technology firms is suing sector leader Spire Global for allegedly unpaid commissions.
Spotlight | Israel
Blame game erupts within Israel's security apparatus
It's daggers drawn among Israeli security officials as they seek to blame each other for the situation in Iran. The head of the Mossad is having to speak out in defence of his service.
France, Israel
Business as usual for Black Cube in Paris as foreign interference allegations swirl
While French government services fight Black Cube's alleged influence operations in Slovenia, the Israeli firm is in the French capital today, drumming up interest in its litigation support work. Its event at Paris Arbitration Week is said to be massively oversubscribed.
Spotlight | Israel, United Kingdom
Ex-Mossad agents hired by AI unicorn Builder.ai spied on British journalists
In the spring of 2024, the now bankrupt app-building company commissioned private spies to probe whether it was the target of an influence operation. As part of their work, operatives targeted Financial Times reporters and attempted to infiltrate the FT newsroom.
Bahrain, Israel
Bahrain draws on Israeli cyber tech
Bahrain's new ambassador to Israel Khaled Al Jalahma has launched straight into a tour of Israel's tech industry. The Belgian arm of Israeli defence firm Elta Systems has already been selected to supply Bahraini forces with its counter-drone system DroneGuard.