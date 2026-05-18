Israel, United States

A businessman who specialises in facilitating contacts between the Israeli defence ministry and US intelligence technology firms is suing sector leader Spire Global for allegedly unpaid commissions.
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France, Israel
Israeli financial investigation specialist ThetaRay targets CAC 40
ThetaRay, a software company specialising in financial fraud investigations, is going on the offensive in France, where it is ramping up its efforts to engage with CAC 40 companies.
Spymaster | United States
New US space intelligence chief faces challenge of Trump's beloved Space Force
Three-star general Michele Bredenkamp, who has spent her career in intelligence, has taken over an agency faced with an increasingly ambitious Space Force.
Israel
Israeli defence makes splash in Hanoi with Spike missiles deal
Israeli state-owned military firm Rafael Advanced Defence Systems has just signed a contract with the Vietnamese Ministry of Defence for the sale and local production of its Spike Firefly anti-tank missiles. The deal is worth some $250m, according to several sources familiar with the negotiations.
Japan, United States
US supplier to Washington's Asian allies suffers alleged trade secret theft
A Californian firm specialising in military aircraft parts, and which is a key link in the US Indo-Pacific strategy, is suing a former employee. The case has thrown strategic US commercial networks in Asia off-kilter.
Israel, Qatar
Israeli strikes on Doha: analyses point to use of Silver Sparrow missile
Initial analyses of the Israeli strikes on Doha on 9 September indicate the Israel Defense Forces flew over Syria, without prompting any reaction from the US anti-aircraft defence systems based in the country.
Spotlight | Iran, United States
How Washington uses satellite imagery to guide media analysis of Iran
Washington has mastered the art of selectively releasing satellite imagery to serve its narratives. While the Pentagon allows contractor Maxar to release images of Iranian nuclear sites, it also uses a discreet licensing system to prevent the publication of images of the much more strategic Strait of Hormuz.
Europe, United States
Maxar, Airbus, BlackSky: competition heats up for satellite alternatives to GPS
The use of virtual terrain reproductions known as "digital twins" has become decisive on battlefields where GPS signals are jammed. They are now the subject of an intense battle between geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) providers seeking to win contracts with Western militaries.
Spotlight | Israel
IDF deploying top-secret spy balloon programme over Gaza
Intelligence Online can reveal the existence of a top-secret Israeli spy balloon programme over Gaza. Behind the scenes, an unknown start-up called Skypearl, founded by a former Google X employee, is designing the devices for Israeli military intelligence.
United States
Budgetary concerns cast shadow over US geospatial intelligence
Against a backdrop of potential budget cuts and inter-agency dissension, the US GEOINT sector is becoming increasingly anxious, feedback from last week's key symposium for Western geospatial intelligence has revealed.
Israel
Intelligence wars in the Middle East: ImageSat plays stopgap for Israeli geospatial intelligence
The latest uptick in Middle East strife has left Israel looking vulnerable on a major technical intelligence segment: space imagery. Very recent satellite manoeuvres show Israeli military intelligence working to close that structural gap, despite a flood of US images.
United States
BlackSky prepares to go under NYSE knife
At a time when most companies providing geospatial intelligence services to governments from space are stumbling on the stock market, BlackSky is due to announce its quarterly results in a week's time. In addition to difficult relations with its Pentagon clients, it is suffering from setbacks with an international mystery client that Intelligence Online has been able to identify.