Russian nuclear security consultant operating in Iran charged after FSB probe

A Moscow court has found Vladimir Tikhonov, who advises governments in Iran, Egypt and Bangladesh, guilty of abuse of power following accusations by the FSB. [...]
Published on 30/08/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

