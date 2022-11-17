Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
EUROPE

Defence companies position themselves for new European cyber situational awareness platform

A European Cyber Situational Awareness Platform, to be built under a programme launched by the European Commission last month, will add another layer to the EU's hybrid warfare apparatus, which some big defence companies are already engaged in. [...] (304 words)
Issue dated 17/11/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Surveillance & Interception

