Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spotlight
CHINA SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi mega deals weave their way into Chinese Riyadh-Tehran mediation

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on 9 December 2022.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on 9 December 2022. © Saudi Press Agency/Handout via Reuters
With Beijing's mediation efforts between Saudi Arabia and Iran bearing fruit, Xi Jinping has been making the most of his role as a successful diplomatic go-between to build ties with Mohammed bin Salman, just as several large contracts eyed by Chinese firms are about to be awarded. [...] (375 words)
Issue dated 04/04/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  Saudi mega deals weave their way into Chinese Riyadh-Tehran mediation 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!