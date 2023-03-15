Al Ustad Special Kabab, an Iranian hang-out officially approved by Dubai's crown prince
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens where they meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online explores Al Ustad Special Kabab, a long-established Iranian eating place in Dubai's Old Town. Its clients include the inner circle of Crown Prince "Fazza", which makes it a favourite meeting place for diplomats, senior civil servants and businessmen looking for direct contact with the emirate's future ruler.