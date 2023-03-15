Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
CANADA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Canadian and Dubai rivals battle over Inkas brand name and contracts

The Canadian armoured vehicle company Inkas Group of Companies and its former partner in Dubai, which is using the Inkas Vehicles name, aired their ongoing wrangle during the recent IDEX trade fair. [...] (406 words)
Issue dated 15/03/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

International Dealmaking

Further reading
Spy Way Of Life IRAN UNITED ARAB EMIRATES 04/11/2022

Al Ustad Special Kabab, an Iranian hang-out officially approved by Dubai's crown prince 

Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens where they meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online explores Al Ustad Special Kabab, a long-established Iranian eating place in Dubai's Old Town. Its clients include the inner circle of Crown Prince "Fazza", which makes it a favourite meeting place for diplomats, senior civil servants and businessmen looking for direct contact with the emirate's future ruler.
The Al Ustad Special Kabab restaurant in Dubai.

