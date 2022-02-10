Your account has been succesfully created.
CANADA

Armoured vehicle specialist Inkas expands into interception

Set up in September 2021, Inkas Aerospace & Defense, the interceptions division of Canadian armoured vehicle manufacturer Inkas, has built up an important catalogue of interception systems. The division was set up by Canada-based former Russian police officer David Khazanski. [...] (420 words)
Issue dated 10/02/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Surveillance & Interception

