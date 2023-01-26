Turkmenistan government speeds up industry prospection in France
After having closed borders for two years, Turkmenistan is getting back to business with France with the help of French advisers and politicians with connections to the country. [...]
The gradual reopening of Turkmenistan to foreign business representatives, after the Covid-19 pandemic, has revived discussions with French industrial partners, who have sought the advice of their historical contacts in the country. [...]
