UNITED KINGDOM

Specialist consultant Jeff Townsend plays key role in Westminster critical minerals debate

PR consultant Jeff Townsend is currently in demand with the British authorities, who are alarmed about their dependence on China for rare metals. He is taking advantage of the situation to champion the creation of an industrial alliance between the Five Eyes countries in this domain. [...] (550 words)
Issue dated 20/03/2023 Reading time 3 minutes

