EUROPE KAZAKHSTAN

Advisory firm Project Associates helps Kazakh national oil company to boost exports

Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company KazMunayGas, which is keen to raise its profile among its European clients, has called in veteran British online influencing firm Project Associates. Its aim is to promote alternative oil export routes to reduce its dependence on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. [...] (432 words)
Issue dated 29/09/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

