DCI aims relaunch in Riyad
French parastatal military training consultancy Défense Conseil International is looking for a new bureau chief in Saudi Arabia to boost the group, namely through special forces training. [...]
Read this article here:
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/11/2022
Emirati defence procurement authority Tawazun recently refused an offset proposal from France's Naval Group involving fellow French company Défense Conseil International. The setback could favour DCI's main rival on this market, SeaOwl Group. [...]
Acquiring former procurement office Sofema would significantly increase corporate intelligence group ADIT's stake in foreign armies training specialist DCI. But to take control of the latter, ADIT, majority owned by the Sagard fund, must convince the French state to give up some of its shares. [...]
While it waits to take delivery of two Beechcraft that have been fitted out by Thales and Sabena Technics, the French military command, or Etat-major des Armees (EMA), is looking to beef up its capacities in Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance [. [...]
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 25/11/2022