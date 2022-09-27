Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spotlight
GERMANY SAUDI ARABIA

From Mishaal to Salman: Rheinmetall reconstructs its connections in Riyadh

German defence group Rheinmetall has reorganised its networks in Saudi Arabia.
German defence group Rheinmetall has reorganised its networks in Saudi Arabia. © Agencja Fotograficzna Caro/Alamy banque d'images
German defence company Rheinmetall's business in Saudi Arabia once depended on a network of agents who no longer have much clout these days, prompting it to team with a fresh local partner, Mohammed Al Zeer, who is anything but a newcomer. [...] (784 words)
Issue dated 27/09/2022 Reading time 4 minutes

Read this article here:

International Dealmaking

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
Spotlight
GERMANY FRANCE MALAYSIA 31/08/2022

Naval Group and Rheinmetall contracts caught up in Malaysian anti-corruption audit 

Intelligence Online has seen the full audit report - not the redacted public version - on Naval Group's corvette sale programme to the Royal Malaysian Navy. The report focuses on financial dealings between the BNS shipyard and Germany's Rheinmetall Group, but a secret section looks at potential corrupt practices in ancillary contracts that followed the sale of submarines in 2002. [...]

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  international dealmaking 
  3.  From Mishaal to Salman: Rheinmetall reconstructs its connections in Riyadh 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!